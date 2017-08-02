FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering Group says expects Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.74
August 2, 2017 / 1:24 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering Group says expects Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.74

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - believe that our expectations for sequential revenue growth during Q3 will materialize

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - also expect that our backlog will show some sequential growth as well in Q3

* Says gaap eps for Q3 is expected to be $0.74, or $0.79 on an adjusted basis - sec filing

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2u41alQ) Further company coverage:

