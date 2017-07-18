FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering Group secures major rail project in Malaysia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Reuters Investigates
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Mitch McConnell: 'The man in the middle' of healthcare war
U.S.
Mitch McConnell: 'The man in the middle' of healthcare war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 18, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering Group secures major rail project in Malaysia

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc-

* Jacobs secures major rail project in Malaysia

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - SSP line, second mass rapid transit line to be developed, has estimated construction cost of approximately $7.6 billion

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - will work with china communications and construction company, george kent jv , which was awarded about $234 million contract

* Jacobs Engineering Group- awarded role of lead trackwork design consultant for klang valley mass rapid transit sungai buloh-serdang-putrajaya line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.