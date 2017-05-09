May 9 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc reports earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Expectations remain unchanged for year

* Quarter-end backlog of $18.5 billion, up $307 million versus prior quarter and $247 million versus last year

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.78

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.63 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.10, revenue view $10.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S