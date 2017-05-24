BRIEF-Kalytera Therapeutics says Robert Farrell will assume role of interim CEO
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - Robert Farrell, J.D., president and cfo of Kalytera, will assume role of interim chief executive officer
May 24 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - Robert Farrell, J.D., president and cfo of Kalytera, will assume role of interim chief executive officer
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union