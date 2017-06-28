BRIEF-Inventiva announces new compelling data on Odiparcil/IVA336
* INVENTIVA ANNOUNCES NEW COMPELLING DATA ON ODIPARCIL/IVA336 TO BE PRESENTED AT MPS SOCIETY NATIONAL CONFERENCE
June 28 Jafron Biomedical Co Ltd
* Says it scraps plan to buy two medical technology firms
* Says it plans to buy 95 percent stake in bio-pharmaceutical firm for about 17.1 million yuan ($2.51 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tixfVD; bit.ly/2skHCEh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8003 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* INVENTIVA ANNOUNCES NEW COMPELLING DATA ON ODIPARCIL/IVA336 TO BE PRESENTED AT MPS SOCIETY NATIONAL CONFERENCE
BOSTON, June 29 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is probing whether a patient-assistance charity wrongly gave a benefit to its pharmaceutical company donors by returning most of the money they donated as payments for drugs they make, court papers show.