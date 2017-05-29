BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 29 Jagran Prakashan Ltd
* March quarter net profit 759 million rupees
* March quarter net sales 4.55 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March-quarter profit was 728.8 million rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 646.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 4.25 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share Source text :bit.ly/2rffpli Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.