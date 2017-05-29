May 29 Jagran Prakashan Ltd

* March quarter net profit 759 million rupees

* March quarter net sales 4.55 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March-quarter profit was 728.8 million rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 646.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 4.25 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share