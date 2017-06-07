June 7 Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc :

* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year

* Jaguar Land Rover says Jaguar May sales were 13,613 vehicles, up 28 percent year-on-year

* Jaguar Land Rover says Land Rover retailed 31,874 vehicles in May, down 7.1 percent year-on-year Source text: (bit.ly/2r0cDBE) Further company coverage: