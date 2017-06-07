BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 7 Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc :
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year
* Jaguar Land Rover says Jaguar May sales were 13,613 vehicles, up 28 percent year-on-year
* Jaguar Land Rover says Land Rover retailed 31,874 vehicles in May, down 7.1 percent year-on-year Source text: (bit.ly/2r0cDBE) Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.