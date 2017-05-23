BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 23 Jaguar Land Rover:
* full year retail sales were 604,009 vehicles, up 16%
* q4 revenues 7.3 billion pounds, up 10 percent
* in 2017-18, plans to invest over 4 billion pounds on expanding product portfolio, innovative technologies, increasing manufacturing capacity
* q4 pre-tax profits 676 million pounds, up 17 percent Source Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016