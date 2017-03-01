March 1 Tata Motors Ltd:

* Jaguar Land Rover - to launch new Range Rover model, Velar; available to order from summer 2017

* Jaguar Land Rover - Velar will be built exclusively at its Solihull plant in the West Midlands,England