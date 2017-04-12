BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Jaguar Mining Inc
* Qtrly consolidated gold production of 22,291 ounces, up 5 pct year-over-year, with 214,000 tonnes of ore processed
* Remain on track to achieve 2017 production guidance of between 100,000 - 110,000 ounces
* An incremental $8.0 million is targeted to be spent on a "major" growth exploration program in 2017 and 2018
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results