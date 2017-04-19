April 19 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

* Investment in united states' micro irrigation dealers- AVI & IDC- transformation irrigation merger

* Says consideration for transaction will be paid in cash not exceeding $48.50 million

* Says AVI and IDC agree to merge ownership of business to form new distribution co

* Via co's unit in U.S. agreed to buy 80 pct stake in two U.S. entities