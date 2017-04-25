BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Jakks Pacific Inc
* Jakks Pacific reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $1.01
* Q1 sales $94.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says continues to expect higher net income, earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA on lower net sales compared to 2016
* Says expects improved profitability in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.