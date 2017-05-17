May 18 James Hardie Industries Plc:
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million
versus $244.4 million
* FY net sales from ordinary activities $ 1.92 billion
versus $1.73 billion
* Expect modest market growth and more prolonged recovery of
us housing market to continue into fiscal year 2018
* A FY2017 second half ordinary dividend of US28.0 cents per
security is payable to cufs holders on 4 august 2017
* "Company expects new construction starts between
approximately 1.2 and 1.3 million"
* "Growth in New Zealand business is expected into fiscal
year 2018"
* Expects North America fiber cement segment EBIT margin to
be in stated target range of 20% to 25% for fiscal year 2018
