BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 27 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp -
* Jamie Henderson joins Ares Management L.P. as partner in the Ares Real Estate Group and co-head of ares real estate debt and is appointed as president and chief investment officer of ares commercial real estate corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: