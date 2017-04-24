US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 24 Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd:
* Seeks members' nod to offer, issue and allot equity shares worth 2.82 billion rupees to government of Jammu and Kashmir
* Seeks members' nod for raising funds via bonds upto INR 10 billion Source text: bit.ly/2pWY14A Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)