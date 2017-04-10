April 10 Jana Partners LLC:
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.3 percent stake in Whole Foods
Market Inc as of March 29 - SEC filing
* Acquired Whole Foods Market shares because the shares are
undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity
* Intends to have discussions with Whole Foods Market Inc's
board of directors and management
* Also prepared, to nominate individuals for election to
Whole Foods' board and to participate in solicitation of proxies
* Jana with help of other shareholders intends to have
discussions with Whole Foods Market's board regarding changing
Whole Food's board
* Intends to discuss with Whole Food's board topics such as
initiating a review of strategic alternatives
* Intends to have talks with Whole Foods board regarding
"optimizing" real estate and capital allocation strategies for
Whole Foods
* Intends to have talks with Whole Foods regarding Whole
Foods' real estate, capital allocation strategies including
"365" small store format
Source text (bit.ly/2okbH8b)
