BRIEF-Janalakshmi Financial Services appoints Ajay Kanwal as CEO

July 24 (Reuters) - Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd

* Janalakshmi Financial Services says R. Srinivasan will retire from role of vice-chairman

* Janalakshmi financial services - appointment of new CEO Ajay Kanwal Source text: [Gearing up to the launch of their Small Finance Bank, Janalakshmi Financial Services (JFS), India's largest microfinance company, announced the appointment of its new CEO Mr. Ajay Kanwal. Mr. Kanwal, a seasoned banker and veteran, has over 27 years of experience in both consumer and commercial banking sector and will take charge of office from August 1, 2017] Further company coverage: