21 hours ago
BRIEF-Janssen announces FDA approval of Tremfya
July 13, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Janssen announces FDA approval of Tremfya

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* Janssen announces U.S. FDA approval of Tremfya (guselkumab) for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

* Janssen says Tremfya demonstrated superior results in skin clearance compared with Humira in head-to-head analyses at weeks 16, 24 and 48

* Janssen- ‍seven out of ten patients receiving Tremfya achieved at least 90 percent improvement in skin clearance at week 16​

* Janssen says applications seeking approval in European union, Japan and other countries are currently under review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

