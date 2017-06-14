June 14 EMEA
* Janssen presents long term phase 3 efficacy and safety
data of Sirukumab in rheumatoid arthritis patients who had an
inadequate response and/or who were intolerant to anti-tnfs
* Janssen EMEA says " long-term efficacy of sirukumab as
shown in sirround-t study is encouraging"
* Janssen EMEA- investigators reported treatment with
Sirukumab consistently increased levels of haemoglobin in adult
patients with moderately to severely active RA
* Janssen EMEA says patients receiving sirukumab
demonstrated clinically "meaningful" improvements from baseline
through week 52 in quality of life measures
