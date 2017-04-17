BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Johnson & Johnson
* Receives Health Canada approval of Darzalex® (daratumumab) by priority review for patients with multiple myeloma who have had at least one prior therapy
* Janssen Inc - data from two Phase 3 studies supported new approval of darzalex
* Janssen Inc - due to "high" unmet medical need for multiple myeloma patients, darzalex was granted priority review by Health Canada for submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.