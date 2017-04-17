April 17 Johnson & Johnson

* Receives Health Canada approval of Darzalex® (daratumumab) by priority review for patients with multiple myeloma who have had at least one prior therapy

* Janssen Inc - data from two Phase 3 studies supported new approval of darzalex

* Janssen Inc - due to "high" unmet medical need for multiple myeloma patients, darzalex was granted priority review by Health Canada for submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: