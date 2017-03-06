BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket Holdings updates on share transfer deals and resumption of trading
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 29 May 2017
March 6 Jantsa Jant:
* Proposes to pay 0.5525 lira ($0.1485) net dividend per share for FY 2016
* Proposes to pay 0.65 lira gross dividend per share for FY 2016
* Proposes to pay dividends on April 26 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7215 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 29 May 2017
* Says it will acquire site of real estate comparison related business, for 450 million yen and additional amount(no less than 40 million yen, or no more than 420 million yen), from Global Search Co.,Ltd.