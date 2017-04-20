April 20 Janus Capital Group Inc

* Janus Capital Group Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Janus Capital Group Inc says average assets under management during Q1 2017 were $201.4 billion compared with $191.9 billion during Q4 2016

* Janus Capital Group Inc - at March 31, 2017, JCG's assets under management totaled $201.9 billion compared with $194.5 billion at December 31, 2016