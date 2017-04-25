BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 25 Janus Capital Group Inc-
* Janus shareholders approve merger with Henderson Group
* Janus Capital Group - Janus shareholders approved agreement with henderson group with about 86.2 percent of shares outstanding cast in favor of proposal
* Says corresponding henderson shareholder vote will take place on april 26, 2017
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.