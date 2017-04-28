BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 JAPAN Creative Platform Group Co Ltd :
* Says it has distributed 258,700 shares of its treasury common stock at 685 yen per share, or 177.2 million yen in all, through private placement to Wellco Holdings Co Ltd
* Says placement date is April 28
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XsxLJ1
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.