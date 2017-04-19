April 19 Japan Excellent Inc

* Says it will issue 11th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 7 billion yen

* Says each bonds worth 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Bonds maturity on April 23, 2027

* Subscription date on April 19 and payment date on April 25

* Bonds interest rate at 0.65 percent

* Says Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. will be the underwriters

* The bonds is used for repayment of loan

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SnOl97

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)