FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Japan Food & Liquor Alliance to issue new shares to raise 2 bln yen and says shareholding structure change
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
India
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
WIMBLEDON
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 14, 2017 / 7:36 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Japan Food & Liquor Alliance to issue new shares to raise 2 bln yen and says shareholding structure change

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Japan Food & Liquor Alliance Inc

* Says it will issue 42.6 million new shares, at the price of 47 yen per share, to raise 2 billion yen, through private placement to Asrapport Dining Co Ltd and payment date on Aug. 1

* Proceeds will be used to repay loan, purchase raw materials and equipment

* Says second biggest shareholder, Asrapport Dining Co Ltd will increase voting power in the co to 31.7 percent from 10.4 percent and top shareholder will decrease voting power to 8.2 percent, from 10.7 percent, effective Aug. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hsLc56

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.