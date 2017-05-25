May 26 Japan Foods Holding Ltd:

* FY net profit attributable to equity holders of company up 23.3pct to S$4.7 million

* Proposes a final dividend of 1.25 singapore cents per ordinary share

* FY revenue S$65.5 million versus S$62.8 million

* For the next 12 months co expects operating environment in local F&B scene to remain challenging