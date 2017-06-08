BRIEF-Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage:
June 8 (Reuters) -
* Japan cabinet official: government view that Japan economy remains in moderate recovery is unchanged Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)
LONDON, June 22 Politics, not the outlook for Bank of England policy, is the main factor currently driving sterling, BoE rate-setter Kristin Forbes said on Thursday.