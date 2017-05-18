BRIEF-Pivot Technology launches normal course issuer bid
* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc launches normal course issuer bid
May 18 Data released by Japan's Cabinet Office on Thursday showed:
* private consumption posted the fifth straight quarter of growth, led by smartphones and clothing
* exports posted third straight quarter of growth, led by machine tools and inbound tourists
* nominal GDP contracted for the first time in five quarters
* the fifth straight quarter of growth in real GDP marked the longest growth run since Q1 2005 to Q2 2006 Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)
June 20 U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group LLC reported a 29.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong revenue from its investment banking business.