May 18 Data released by Japan's Cabinet Office on Thursday showed:

* private consumption posted the fifth straight quarter of growth, led by smartphones and clothing

* exports posted third straight quarter of growth, led by machine tools and inbound tourists

* nominal GDP contracted for the first time in five quarters

* the fifth straight quarter of growth in real GDP marked the longest growth run since Q1 2005 to Q2 2006 Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)