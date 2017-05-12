May 12Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation

* Says it will issue 10th investment corporation bonds worth 5 billion yen and 11th investment corporation bonds worth 2 billion yen

* Says it will take out loan of 8 billion yen with term of eight years

* Says it will use the proceeds to partially fund its repayment of the 6th Unsecured Investment Corporate Bonds

