BRIEF-National Agricultural Holdings updates on resumption conditions by stock exchange
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions
May 19Japan Third Party Co Ltd
* Says it appoints Hibiki Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, effective June 19
* D-Box Technologies announces a 23% increase in revenue and a positive net income for its fourth quarter