BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
May 19 Nikkei :
* Itochu will invest approximately 90 billion yen to open six facilities by 2019 in the Tokyo area - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Corp will open five centers in Kanto region this year and next; Total cost of the five projects will be 41 billion yen - Nikkei
* Sumitomo Corp will open three centers in Osaka, Yokohama and Kanagawa prefecture's Sagamihara at a total cost of about 50 billion yen - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2q4RIbk) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.