May 31Marubeni Corp President and CEO
Fumiya Kokubu says:
* Studying further investment in Portugal, where it opened
an office on Tuesday and has more than 400 million euros ($449
million) invested in the energy sector and water supply
networks.
* "This country has great potential, the economy is
improving."
* "We are looking at various opportunities ...
Infrastructure investment has been our focus so far, and we are
analysing new projects there, but we are going to look into
other areas," he said, citing commodities and agriculture as the
potential areas of interest.
* Seeks to deepen partnerships with Galp Energia
and Grupo Amorim, mainly in the Portuguese market, but does not
rule out teaming up with Galp in its oil and gas production
projects in Brazil.Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8909 euros)
