BRIEF-ServiceNow issues additional $32.5 mln in aggregate principal amount of notes
* ServiceNow Inc - on June 22, co issued an additional $32.5 million in aggregate principal amount of notes to initial purchasers in private placement
June 7 Nikkei-
* Japan's ministry of finance seeks to create market enabling direct exchanges of yen and other asian currencies without using dollar as intermediary- Nikkei Source text for Eikon:
* ServiceNow Inc - on June 22, co issued an additional $32.5 million in aggregate principal amount of notes to initial purchasers in private placement
WASHINGTON, June 22 Nurses, teachers and other public-sector workers expecting their outstanding student loans to soon disappear under a U.S. debt-forgiveness program could be in for a surprise, with a government report on Thursday showing loan servicers may have mishandled the process for many borrowers.