WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 27 Japara Healthcare Ltd-
* Hy net profit $14.6 million versus $16.2 million
* Interim dividend 5.50 cps
* Hy revenue from ordinary activities $177.1mln, up 14.97 percent
* Fy17 ebitda expected to grow at 7pct to 10 percent on fy16 Source text (bit.ly/2lKncmf) Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.