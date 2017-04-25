April 25 Jaquar Group :

* Jaquar Group takes over Euro Sanitary Ware manufacturing plant for INR 1 billion

* Plans to further invest over 750-800 million rupees into plant, within next one year Source text - (Jaquar Group, India's leading complete bathroom solutions company, establishes its leadership position in the sanitary ware industry by taking over the manufacturing plant including facilities and assets of Kutch-based Euro Ceramics Ltd. in an INR 100 Crore deal. The Euro Ceramics plant in Bhachau, Kutch is spread over 17 acres and is one of Asia's most modern sanitary ware manufacturing facilities. This strategic deal takes Jaquar Group's manufacturing to over 248,000 Sq. m, spread over 5 plants in India & 1 plant in South Korea. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh Mehra, Promoter and Director, Jaquar Group said, "Manufacturing has always formed the core of Jaquar Group's operations, supporting the Government's 'Make in India' vision. With the takeover of Euro Ceramics manufacturing plant, it will give us a leadership position strengthening our proposition of a 'complete bathroom solutions' provider. This move is significant as it reiterates the Group's vision of manufacturing world class products in India for the world. It will further help us achieve a turnover of INR 3500 Crores by FY 2017-18." The Bhachau plant is one of the most modern automated sanitary ware plants in Asia with ISO 9001:2008 accreditation and QMS system. It is equipped with some of the hi-tech and cutting-edge production technology from SACMI (Italy) - known worldwide for manufacturing machines for ceramics. In line with the company's mission to deliver unparalleled bathing products, Jaquar Group plansto further invest over INR 75-80 Crores into the plant, within next one year, as part of modernization and upgradation in process, technology and machining of the plant. This up-gradation will take current plant production capacity from 1.2 million sanitary ware pieces to 1.8 million pieces in FY 2017-18.)