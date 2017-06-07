BRIEF-Geonext unit to sell Mie-based solar power generation to Recomm for about 400 mln yen
* Says unit Area Energy plans to sell Mie-based solar power generation, with a power output of 907.2kW, to Recomm Co., Ltd on July 31
June 7 Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd
* Acquired 988,800 ordinary shares in capital of Siam City Cement Public Company by way of open market purchase for 299.6 million baht
* "Purchase is not expected to have a material impact on net tangible assets of JC&C Group" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.14 percent higher at 9,064 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .