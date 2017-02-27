Feb 27 Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd

* Fy net profit $702 million versus $691 million

* Fy revenue $15.76 billion versus $15.72 billion

* outlook for 2017 appears positive as astra should benefit from improving economic conditions in indonesia & higher coal prices

* Recommending a final one-tier tax-exempt dividend of us¢56 per share

