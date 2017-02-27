BRIEF-Iraq's Ishtar Hotels Q1 loss widens
* Q1 net loss 121.8 million dinars versus loss of 99.5 million dinars year ago
Feb 27 Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd
* Fy net profit $702 million versus $691 million
* Fy revenue $15.76 billion versus $15.72 billion
* outlook for 2017 appears positive as astra should benefit from improving economic conditions in indonesia & higher coal prices
* Recommending a final one-tier tax-exempt dividend of us¢56 per share
* Group's direct motor interests and other interests are expected to perform satisfactorily
* Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility