BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28 Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd:
* Qtrly profit attributable to shareholders $210 million versus $141 million
* Outlook for rest of year is positive with Astra expected to benefit from continued growth in Indonesian economy
* Group's revenue in Q1 was US$4.2 billion, 16% up on previous year
* Board has not declared a dividend for Q1 ended 31st march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives