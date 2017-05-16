UPDATE 2-Cost pressure dents Wolseley's U.S. business margins
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
May 16 Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd
* Acquired 17.6 million new ordinary shares of par value thb 10 each in capital of Siam City Cement Public Company Limited
* Subscription price of THB250 per rights share.
* Aggregate cash consideration for subscription was approximately US$127m
* Subscription is not expected to have a material impact on net tangible assets of JC&C group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
June 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.