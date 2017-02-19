BRIEF-India's Rajvir Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 19 Jarir Marketing Co Sjsc:
* Says will not early announce estimated financial results of Q1'17, being the first financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS
* says will resume announcement of estimated qtrly results effective Q2 2017 Source:(bit.ly/2liZHAO) Further company coverage:
May 29 Lahoti Overseas Ltd: * Recommended dividend at 20 percent on equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: