BRIEF-Jasco says competition commission announced decision to prohibit merger transaction

July 3 (Reuters) - Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd:
* Competition commission found deal to result in "substantial prevention or lessening of competition" for active fire protection services
* Says the competition commission announced their decision to prohibit merger transaction
* Group does not share views of competition commission and might appeal decision for reconsideration by competition tribunal