2 days ago
BRIEF-Jasco says competition commission announced decision to prohibit merger transaction
July 3, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Jasco says competition commission announced decision to prohibit merger transaction

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd:

* Competition commission found deal to result in "substantial prevention or lessening of competition" for active fire protection services

* Says the competition commission announced their decision to prohibit merger transaction

* Group does not share views of competition commission and might appeal decision for reconsideration by competition tribunal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

