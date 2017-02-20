UPDATE 1-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
Feb 20 Jasmine International Pcl
* FY net profit 3.00 billion baht versus 15.71 billion baht
* FY revenue was 15.99 billion baht, compared to that of 14.57 billion baht of the year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.