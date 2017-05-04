China stocks stay in place as MSCI decision awaited; Hong Kong shares slip
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
May 4 Jason Furniture Hangzhou CO Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 502.5 million yuan in investment JV which will in turn to invest in China Evergrande's affiliate in China
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pIrtca
* Housing prices show tentative signs of easing, more data eyed