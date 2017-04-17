BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 17 Jason Holdings Limited:
* Pdf 1: Jason Holdings Limited (Adjournment Of Hearing For Bankruptcy Applications Against Certain Directors Of The Company)
* Court adjourned hearing of bankruptcy applications to 25 May 2017 for further settlement discussions between directors and anz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
