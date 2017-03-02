March 2 Jason Industries Inc
* Jason Industries reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016
results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.14
* Q4 loss per share $2.69
* Q4 sales fell 8.6 percent to $158.8 million
* Sees fy 2017 sales $650 million to $670 million
* Jason Industries Inc says adjusted ebitda is expected in
range of $64 to $67 million in 2017
* Jason Industries Inc qtrly results include pre-tax
goodwill impairment charges of $63.3 million
* Jason Industries Inc - volumes in seating and components
businesses were down significantly on lower motorcycle and rail
car demand in quarter
* Jason Industries Inc - expect lower sales with on-going
declines in some of co's end markets in 2017
* Jason Industries - for 2017 "we are winning new business
and right-sizing our cost structure and footprint to maintain
our EBITDA and improve our margins"
* Jason Industries Inc says excluding impact of foreign
currency and non-core exit, organic sales decreased 5.8 percent
in quarter
* Jason Industries Inc - for 2017, adjusted EBITDA is
expected in range of $64 to $67 million
* Fy2017 revenue view $682.1 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
