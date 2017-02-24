BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 24 Jason Holdings Ltd
* Court further adjourned bankruptcy applications against both of them to 16 March 2017 for settlement discussions between them and ANZ
* Bankruptcy applications against Sim Choon Joo and Jason Sim Chon Ang were heard by high court of republic of Sngapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION