UPDATE 2-Third time lucky for Tabcorp as regulator clears $4.7 bln Tatts buyout
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
May 8 Jaya Tiasa Holdings Bhd:
* April logs production 25,406 cubic metres; April fresh fruit bunches production 78,973 mt; April crude palm oil production 14,036 mt
* April palm kernel production 2,781 mt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
* 1 189 904 SHARES ADMITTED AT UNIT PRICE OF EUR 5.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)