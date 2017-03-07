BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Jaya Tiasa Holdings Bhd-
* Feb logs production 51,484 cubic metres; Feb fresh fruit bunches production 65,067 metric tonnes
* Feb crude palm oil production 10,001 metric tonnes; Feb palm kernel production 1,782 metric tonnes Source text (bit.ly/2mQEbqq) Further company coverage:
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie