March 6 Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd

* Says 8 MW captive power plant's waste heat recovery boiler at steel plant division, Siltara had a blast on 2 Mar ,2017

* Says technical and financial damage estimation is under process.

* Says blast resulted in partial damage of the water walls and pressure parts of the boiler and its accessories

* Says there are no casualties and the situation is under control

* Says boiler and its accessories are fully insured and the repairs time is estimated to be 2-3 months

* Says during repairs time the 8 MW WHRB power plant and the 350 TPD sponge iron plant will remain closed