March 6 Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd
* Says 8 MW captive power plant's waste heat recovery boiler
at steel plant division, Siltara had a blast on 2 Mar ,2017
* Says technical and financial damage estimation is under
process.
* Says blast resulted in partial damage of the water walls
and pressure parts of the boiler and its accessories
* Says there are no casualties and the situation is under
control
* Says boiler and its accessories are fully insured and the
repairs time is estimated to be 2-3 months
* Says during repairs time the 8 MW WHRB power plant and the
350 TPD sponge iron plant will remain closed
